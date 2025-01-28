Forest keen on Schalke youngster Bulut as the German side try to raise funds

Nottingham Forest remain interested in teenage defender Taylan Bulut as the transfer deadline approaches.

The Reds were first linked with the Schalke youngster earlier this month.

With the February 3 deadline looming, they have been given the green light to pursue him, per Bild.

Forest are targeting Bulut to strengthen Nuno Espirito Santo's squad, with Bournemouth also interested.

Valued at €2M, Bulut could be a bargain as Schalke need to raise funds quickly.

The teenager, primarily a right-back, is under contract until 2026 and is not likely to sign a new deal.