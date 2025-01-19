Liverpool join Barcelona interest for Stuttgart midfielder Stiller

Liverpool are interested in VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller.

The Germany international has been linked with a move away from VfB this month, with Barcelona keen.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Tz says Liverpool are now eyeing Stiller.

The 23-year-old is under contract at Stuttgart until 2027. The Swabians have been working on a contract extension for some time. A salary tripling to €4.5m and an exit clause of around €40m are on the table.

Stiller said earlier this month regarding Barca's interest: "Of course, I hear some rumours about a possible transfer.

"Sometimes I am even asked about it in the dressing room. However, it is not a topic that concerns me. It is not the right time to think about it. I am in Stuttgart and that is my only goal."