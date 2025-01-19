Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd and Malacia reach transfer agreement
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Chelsea make decision over Brighton target Adarabioyo

Liverpool join Barcelona interest for Stuttgart midfielder Stiller

Paul Vegas
Liverpool join Barcelona interest for Stuttgart midfielder Stiller
Liverpool join Barcelona interest for Stuttgart midfielder StillerAction Plus
Liverpool are interested in VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller.

The Germany international has been linked with a move away from VfB this month, with Barcelona keen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Tz says Liverpool are now eyeing Stiller.

The 23-year-old is under contract at Stuttgart until 2027. The Swabians have been working on a contract extension for some time. A salary tripling to €4.5m and an exit clause of around €40m are on the table.

Stiller said earlier this month regarding Barca's interest: "Of course, I hear some rumours about a possible transfer.

"Sometimes I am even asked about it in the dressing room. However, it is not a topic that concerns me. It is not the right time to think about it. I am in Stuttgart and that is my only goal."

Mentions
BundesligaStiller AngeloVfB StuttgartLiverpoolBarcelonaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford
Bayern Munich wing-back Kimmich holds talks with Liverpool
Rashford, Dwaine & Man Utd: How the No10's escape route has just dropped in his lap