Bayern Munich wing-back Kimmich holds talks with Liverpool

Bayern Munich wing-back Joshua Kimmich has been in contact with Liverpool.

Tz says there has already been initial casual talks between the Reds and the player. Kimmich's deal with Bayern expires in June.

Bayern want to extend Kimmich's contract and he recently stressed that he wants to make the decision carefully.

"There are many good reasons for the extension," he said.

"Now it is a fundamental decision for me. First and foremost, it is about the sporting aspect. Where can you have maximum success over the next three or four years?"

