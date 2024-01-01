Arsenal's Northern Irish whizkid O'Neill: I trialled with two Premier League rivals

Arsenal's Northern Irish whizkid Ceadach O'Neill admits he could easily have been lost to a Premier League rival.

The exciting attacking talent arrived in the summer from Linfield.

He told Arsenal's match programme: "Before joining Arsenal, I went on trial at Southampton and Liverpool when I was around 14. A year later I played in the Victory Shield, where some Arsenal scouts were watching.

"A few months after that they invited me for a week’s trial. I played two games for the Under-16s against Manchester United and Chelsea, and I performed well. A month later, I found out they wanted to sign me and offered me a scholarship and I was delighted.

"Coming over to England was a bit scary at first, moving to a whole new country. But I’ve settled in well. I enjoy the digs I’m staying in, and the players have been really welcoming.

"My mum and little sister came over to visit during the summer, which was really nice. When I arrived at the Sobha Realty Training Centre, it didn’t feel too daunting because I had already been there during my trial the previous year."