Labbadia named new Nigeria coach

Nigeria have named Bruno Labbadia as new head coach.

The former VfB Stuttgart coach takes charge of the Super Eagles with the brief to lead them to the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

It will be Labbadia's first move into international football.

The Nigerian FA announced today: "The Nigeria Football Federation has announced that it has reached an agreement with German tactician, Bruno Labbadia, to become the Head Coach of Nigeria's Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles."

Labbadia succeeds Finidi George, who stepped down after a disappointing start to Nigeria's World Cup qualifying campaign.