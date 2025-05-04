Video: Harry Kane celebrates first trophy in style

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane posted a video of himself and his teammates singing 'We Are The Champions' and drinking beer after being named Bundesliga champions.

The 31-year-old’s long wait for a piece of major silverware is finally over after Bayern Munich were confirmed as Bundesliga champions.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-2 draw with Freiburg made it mathematically impossible for Xabi Alonso’s side to catch up to the Bavarians.

Kane played a key role in Bayern’s Bundesliga win, scoring 24 goals and providing seven assists in his 29 league games.

The England international appeared visibly relieved to win his first trophy, singing the Queen song with friend and teammate Eric Dier among others.

He will doubtless be hoping to add to his CV now that the curse is finally broken but it remains to be seen whether that will be with Bayern.

Several Premier League clubs are reportedly bringing Kane back to England in the upcoming summer transfer window.