Harry Kane curse broken as Bayern claim Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions on Sunday, securing the first major trophy of Harry Kane's career.

Bayern Munich were named Bundesliga champions after last season’s winners Bayer Leverkusen drew 2-2 with Freiburg.

Advertisement Advertisement

The home side raced into a two-goal lead before late goals from Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Tah earned a point for Xabi Alonso’s side.

With a comfortable eight-point cushion and a 30-goal advantage, it was just a formality before the Bavarians were crowned.

Kane, 31, played an integral role, scoring 24 goals and providing seven assists in his 29 Bundesliga games.