Hoffenheim hit three late goals to sink in-form Leverkusen

Hoffenheim mainstay Andrej Kramaric netted his team’s 1,000th Bundesliga goal of all time, with his spot-kick setting Die Kraichgauer on their way to a 3-0 Bundesliga victory over Bayer Leverkusen, who saw their attempts to win a seventh successive match fall flat.

A 3-0 midweek victory over Lyon gave Hoffenheim plenty of momentum going into this clash at the SNP Arena, and although Leverkusen had most of the early possession, the hosts could have edged in front in the 13th minute.

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Mark Flekken had to be alert, as Leon Avdullahu received a precise pass and sent a promising strike towards the right post, forcing the Leverkusen stopper into denying him with a fine save. As a ‘response’, the visitors could only manage to create some half-chances and off-target efforts.

As it was, Hoffenheim had the biggest chance of the half. Adam Hlozek latched onto a good pass inside the box and went for glory, beating Flekken - but not the woodwork - as the ball deflected away to safety.

A frustrating first half for Leverkusen was exacerbated by the forced withdrawal of Moussa Diaby through injury, and Hoffenheim undoubtedly went into the dressing room the happier of the two sides, having posted their fifth first-half clean sheet in six competitive home matches.

Key match stats Flashscore

The second half’s early minutes didn’t bring much in the way of clear chances either, though Ozan Kabak might have done better when meeting a corner, as he sent his effort past the post.

Leverkusen again did their work quietly, and just after the hour mark, they began to look a bit more like a side that started the week unbeaten in eight matches.

Ibrahim Maza saw a shot blocked before Aleix Garcia attempted to pick out a free teammate inside the box, but Oliver Baumann came off the line to clear the ball away.

Hoffenheim’s home faithful needed a hero, and their prayers were answered when a VAR review revealed that Edmond Tapsoba illegally challenged Fisnik Asllani, catching his ankle while challenging for the ball inside the area.

By a sheer force of fate, the man who netted Hoffenheim’s 500th Bundesliga goal could now put his side on four figures, and he did so with his customary coolness, neatly tucking into the bottom-left corner past Flekken’s dive.

Although Leverkusen tried their best to level, Hoffenheim added a second in the final minute of normal time. A sharp move down the middle of the park culminated in Alexander Prass firing home, though he was sent off for removing his shirt mere moments later, receiving a second yellow card.

Leverkusen ultimately lost more than one unbeaten run today, and their first defeat in 18 Sunday-held Bundesliga away games got an extra degree of indignity in injury time, when Kramaric hit the bar, and Max Moerstedt tapped in on the rebound.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim)

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