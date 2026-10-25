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How many games will Chelsea star Cole Palmer miss after his reckless red card?

How many games will Chelsea star Cole Palmer miss after reckless red card?
How many games will Chelsea star Cole Palmer miss after reckless red card?Action Images via Reuters

Cole Palmer picked up a reckless red card against Tottenham on Saturday night as Chelsea now deal without the talented midfielder.

Alonso said Chelsea need to have more "maturity" when he was asked about Palmer's red card following the 2-0 loss to Spurs. He said " I need to check the action to talk with Cole but it is one to learn from in the future for sure" as the Blues collapsed in the second half.

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Palmer had stormed over to Mateus Fernandes and pushed his hip into his face, receiving his first yellow before his studs connected with Conor Gallagher's ankle in a stupid challenge and he was off.

Alonso said he was "disappointed with the result, with the performance" as Chelsea now look ahead in the schedule, where they face Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

Suspensions resulting from a red card in the Premier League carry over into domestic cup competitions, meaning Palmer will serve a one match ban, therefore missing the clash against the Reds.

Palmer will then be available to face Manchester United on Saturday the 31st, where the England star will seek to redeem himself after hurting Chelsea's chances of securing a win over Tottenham.

Spurs had only won one of their last 36 league visits to Chelsea prior to Saturday’s contest, with that triumph coming in 2017-18. 

Alonso said his side "can do better" and he will be seeking a reaction against Liverpool as they aim to book their spot in the next round of the cup.

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