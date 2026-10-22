Kramaric stars as Hoffenheim get off the mark in Europa League with win over Lyon

TSG Hoffenheim registered just a second win in nine UEFA Europa League games as they defeated Olympique Lyonnais 3-0 at the PreZero Arena.

Hoffenheim’s return to Europa League football has hardly gone to plan so far, with defeats coming in both of their opening two games this campaign. Another loss to Lyon would effectively end any hope of finishing in the top eight, and they clearly felt the urgency in the first half.

Advertisement Advertisement

Within three minutes, they found their way past the visitors' backline, but Adam Daghim misconnected his shot, allowing Dominik Greif to gather easily. Les Gones, meanwhile, had the chance to make it three wins from three in the competition this term, and Keito Nakamura was denied by Oliver Baumann at the other end.

Match stats Flashscore

Die Kraichgauer, though, were the more dangerous, with Greif needing to be alert to push Alexander Prass’ effort behind for a corner. He then did well to push Robin Hranac’s close-range header over the crossbar, although the Czech international didn’t generate the power he would have hoped.

Lyon were becoming increasingly passive, and their momentum was hardly aided when Steeve Kango was forced off with a serious injury.

Nakamura had a fantastic opportunity to give his side the lead against the run of play, but he couldn't beat Baumann when one-on-one, and he would rue the miss at the break. Kango’s injury and subsequent required treatment led to eight minutes of stoppage time, and the opener ultimately came in the fifth.

Andrej Kramaric has not had the best season by his high standards, but he finally found the back of the net for the first time in all competitions when he delicately headed over Greif at the second attempt.

The break did little to disrupt Hoffenheim’s dominance, and they were soon two to the good. Kramaric this time turned provider, poking a ball through for Daghim to slot past Greif and delight the home crowd.

Player of the match Flashscore

Given they came into the clash with just one defeat from their past nine games in all competitions, it was perhaps a surprise to see Lyon offer so little offensively, although they perhaps had an eye on their Ligue 1 top-of-the-table clash against Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend.

Hoffenheim, therefore, were more than comfortable as they saw the game out, and added extra gloss to the scoreline when Adam Hlozek stroked into the corner despite Greif’s desperate dive from the edge of the box.

After losing four games in all competitions, Christian Ilzer’s men have now won their past two, suggesting they are getting to grips with juggling domestic and continental responsibilities. Lyon, meanwhile, remain well placed to progress to the last 16, and they will hope this is just a blip ahead of the aforementioned PSG encounter.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Andrej Kramaric (TSG Hoffenheim)

See all the stats from the match here