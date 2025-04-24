Tribal Football
Hoeness: No Bayern Munich player deserves a title more than Kane

ČTK / DPA / Tom Weller
Uli Hoeness, the honourary president of Bayern Munich, has paid tribute to Harry Kane.

The England captain is on the brink of winning a first career team trophy as Bayern close on the Bundesliga title. The signing from Tottenham is in his second season with Bayern.

Hoeness told Sky Deutschland: "Hardly any of our players deserves to finally win a title more than him. He is a player who came from abroad, but I feel he has become a real Bayern player.

"He scores a lot of goals, but he also works hard for the team. If we win the title, which I really hope for, then he will have really deserved it." 

Hoeness also said, "I don't know if it's already happening, but after last weekend, the chances of us achieving it have increased significantly.

"I wasn't just happy with the win against Heidenheim, but of course I was also crossing my fingers that St. Pauli would win against Leverkusen."

