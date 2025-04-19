'One step closer' - Harry Kane confident after Bayern Munich Bundesliga win

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane claims his side are 'one step closer' to the Bundesliga title after their comprehensive 4-0 win over FC Heidenheim on Saturday.

The 31-year-old scored after just 13 minutes to give Bayern Munich the lead before Konrad Laimer, Kingsley Coman, and Joshua Kimmich all got in on the act to secure a crucial three points.

Bayern are now nine points ahead of current Bundesliga holders Bayer Leverkusen in the race for the title, although Xabi Alonso’s side have a game in hand.

Kane posted on X, formally known as Twitter after the game to celebrate the win, as well as going ‘one step closer’ to the title.

Should Bayern win the league title as expected, it would be the England captain’s first piece of major silverware.