Harry Kane makes UEL final prediction: Man Utd have experience in the bigger games

Former Tottenham striker Harry Kane has opened up on the Europa League final against Manchester United and how hard it will be for the North London side.

The England captain severed career-long ties with Spurs in the summer of 2023 in a controversial move to Bayern Munich, where he has since lifted the Bundesliga and the Bundesliga top scorer award with 26 league goals this season. His former teammate and friend, Heung-min Son congratulated Kane and will now hope to lift silverware himself for the first time in his career.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, Kane revealed that Tottenham’s lack of experience in big games may hurt their chances of ending the season with a much-needed trophy lift.

"It’s been a tough season obviously, for Tottenham in the league. But they have a chance to make it one of the best seasons in recent history.

“Obviously wishing them all the best - I still have a lot of friends there, in the players and the staff. I know how much it will mean to them, how much it will mean to the fans.

"It’s going to be tough, every final is. United have experience in the bigger games, maybe, but Tottenham have shown they can compete at any level, and they deserve to be in the final.

“I’ll be watching it away. I’ll be away with my wife somewhere relaxing and I’ll be keeping an eye on it for sure, so I wish them all the best."

Kane is set for a quick turnaround as he has England and FIFA Club World Cup duty fast approaching so will use these next few weeks to relax and recover while he can. Meanwhile, Tottenham are facing the biggest game of the season and must win to stop manager Ange Postecoglou from possibly losing his job and to help their chances of attracting top talent in the summer transfer window.