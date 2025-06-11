Harry Kane deemed as a "problem" for England and a "pedestrian without the ball"

England's top scorer Harry Kane has been deemed as a problem for the Three Lions after their poor performance against Senegal.

England boss Thomas Tuchel said his players were “frozen” as his team were humiliated by Senegal on home soil on Tuesday night. Captain Kane scored against both Andorra and Senegal and has now netted in his first four games under Tuchel with England but understands that his side simply have not been good enough in the past few weeks.

Defeat to Senegal was the first time England had lost to an African nation and former Tottenham star Jamie O'Hara spoke to Grosvenor Sport about how Kane may be the biggest problem tactically.

"I think Harry Kane is a bit of a problem for England. Yes, he scored two goals in two games and has got 73 goals for his country, but if you want to press from the front and properly go after teams off the ball, he’s not the right person for the job. That’s why Tuchel put Morgan Rogers up front instead of Ivan Toney last night – because he can actually run around and start the press. Toney and Kane are too like-for-like.

“The problems lie with Kane. He’s everything England wants, but everything they don’t want as well! If they want to play high-energy football and press teams, then they’re going to need to get legs around him, because he’s pedestrian without the ball."

Kane said there were “no excuses” for the defeat as England now take a 2 month break ahead of their next game against Andorra in September. Tuchel will have some serious thinking to do regarding Toney, Kane and the England attack, which has looked flat under his tenure.