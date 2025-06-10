England beaten by Senegal after late Bellingham goal ruled out

Thomas Tuchel suffered his first defeat as England manager after Senegal came from a goal behind to claim an impressive 3-1 victory at the City Ground, extending their unbeaten run to 16 matches (W11, D5) while becoming the first African nation to defeat the Three Lions, after seeing Stéphanie Frappart disallow a late equaliser for the hosts.

Having flattered to deceive in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Andorra, Tuchel’s side knew an improved display was needed against Senegal.

It was the West African nation, however, who nearly took a shock lead inside five minutes when Nicolas Jackson’s low strike was thwarted by the legs of Dean Henderson.

Grateful for that reprieve, the hosts broke the deadlock just two minutes later, with Harry Kane tapping home from six yards after Anthony Gordon’s initial effort was spilled by Édouard Mendy.

Determined to find a swift response, Senegal showed plenty of attacking threat as the first half progressed.

Ismaïla Sarr came close with a powerful header that was parried around the post by club teammate Henderson, while at the other end, Gordon inexplicably missed the target from close range.

The Lions of Teranga continued to probe with HT looming, and their persistence was duly rewarded in the 40th minute, when Sarr nipped in front of Kyle Walker to clinically convert from Jackson’s cut-back.

England struggled to gain control of proceedings at the start of the second period, and Tuchel responded by making a triple substitution shortly before the hour mark.

Despite the change in personnel, the Three Lions found themselves behind shortly after, with Habib Diarra racing onto Kalidou Koulibaly’s long ball and tucking a neat finish between the legs of Henderson.

That sparked the hosts into life, as Morgan Gibbs-White and Bukayo Saka saw a pair of efforts superbly saved by Mendy in the visitors’ goal.

Tuchel’s men continued to up the ante with time ticking into the final quarter-hour, and they thought they’d found a leveller when Jude Bellingham slammed home from close range, only for the goal to be harshly disallowed for a handball against Levi Colwill.

That proved to be as close as the Three Lions came to restoring parity, as Senegal added a breakaway third in stoppage time through Cheikh Sabaly to secure a historic triumph.

The result brings an end to England’s 21-game unbeaten run against African opposition, leaving Tuchel with plenty to ponder ahead of their next round of World Cup qualifiers in September.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal)