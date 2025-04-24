Borussia Dortmund coach Kovac discussed inside Tottenham

Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac is being discussed inside Tottenham's board room.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou's days are numbered with the Londoners, as the Telegraph reports even if he wins the Europa League title, the Australian will be removed.

Advertisement Advertisement

Discussions over a successor have already been launched and Kovac is a name featuring prominently.

BILD says Kovac is now a serious candidate for Tottenham, where they've been following the Croatian's situation very closely and have already made an enquiry.

Tottenham's management feels that Kovac's playing approach suits the Premier League.

However, they will face a battle with Dortmund, which have been convinced by Kovac's work so far since his hiring this season.