Borussia Dortmund coach Kovac: What we think of Chukwuemeka

Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac admits he's happy with Carney Chukwuemeka.

The midfielder joined BVB on-loan in January and after a slow start is now shining in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund can sign Chukwuemeka outright for €40m and Kovac admits he's been impressed by the 21 year-old.

"Carney will return to Chelsea first. What happens after that is still unclear," Kovac told Ruhr Nachrichten.

"It's clear that he has quality and that I like him, that we all like him. But Chelsea are smart enough to structure the process in such a way that they will benefit from it."

Chukwuemeka has scored one goal in ten competitive matches for Dortmund. His contract with Chelsea runs until the summer of 2028.

