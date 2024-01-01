Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal rival PSG as they jump into Osimhen battle
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Real Madrid threaten Man Utd plans for De Ligt
Arsenal go for Boca Juniors midfielder Fernández

Ex-Brentford defender Stevens excited by St Pauli move

Ex-Brentford defender Stevens excited by St Pauli move
Ex-Brentford defender Stevens excited by St Pauli move
Ex-Brentford defender Stevens excited by St Pauli moveTribalfootball
Former Brentford fullback Fin Stevens is delighted with his move to St Pauli.

Stevens was sold to the Bundesliga new-boys last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I am very much looking forward to taking the step into one of the strongest leagues in the world at FC St. Pauli," Stevens said.

"After very good discussions with those responsible at the club, I am convinced that this move comes at the right time and that my skills will fit in very well with the team's style of play."

St Pauli chief Andreas Bornemann also said: "By signing Fin Stevens, we are expanding our defensive wing positions and are thus responding to the bottlenecks at the end of last season.

"With his dynamism, Fin can influence the game at both ends of the pitch and acts very purposefully and very composed despite his young age."

Stevens moves to St Pauli for €1m.

Mentions
BundesligaStevens FinSt. PauliBrentfordPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Stevens leaves Brentford for St Pauli
Wolves face Euro competition for Plymouth whiz Whittaker
DONE DEAL: St Pauli sign Crystal Palace midfielder Banks