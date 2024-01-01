Ex-Brentford defender Stevens excited by St Pauli move

Former Brentford fullback Fin Stevens is delighted with his move to St Pauli.

Stevens was sold to the Bundesliga new-boys last week.

"I am very much looking forward to taking the step into one of the strongest leagues in the world at FC St. Pauli," Stevens said.

"After very good discussions with those responsible at the club, I am convinced that this move comes at the right time and that my skills will fit in very well with the team's style of play."

St Pauli chief Andreas Bornemann also said: "By signing Fin Stevens, we are expanding our defensive wing positions and are thus responding to the bottlenecks at the end of last season.

"With his dynamism, Fin can influence the game at both ends of the pitch and acts very purposefully and very composed despite his young age."

Stevens moves to St Pauli for €1m.