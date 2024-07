DONE DEAL: St Pauli sign Crystal Palace midfielder Banks

St Pauli have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Scott Banks.

Banks moves to Bundesliga St Pauli in a permanent transfer.

St Pauli won promotion last season, with Banks spending the campaign on-loan.

However, he missed much the season with injury, though did return for the final game of the season as St Pauli were promoted.

He now makes his move to the newly-promoted side permanent.