Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
Souness bashes Man Utd captain Fernandes in latest interview
Man Utd pair Rashford, Malacia in nasty car crash with hospital visit needed
De Gea set to choose Italian club in HUGE move

DONE DEAL: Stevens leaves Brentford for St Pauli

DONE DEAL: Stevens leaves Brentford for St Pauli
DONE DEAL: Stevens leaves Brentford for St Pauli
DONE DEAL: Stevens leaves Brentford for St PauliTribalfootball
Brentford defender Fin Stevens has left for St Pauli.

Stevens joins the Bundesliga new boys in a permanent transfer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“This is an excellent move for Fin,” said Brentford director of football Phil Giles to the club's website.

“He did well at Oxford (on-loan) last season but realistically was in need of at least one more loan before he would be in competition for a full-back role in our first team.

“Sometimes it is therefore better for a player, and better for the club, if that player continues to develop and grow in a new environment with different demands and opportunities.

“Fin is another product of the B team to move to a good level overseas and we wish him good luck with the next phase of his career.”

Mentions
BundesligaPremier LeagueStevens FinBrentfordSt. PauliFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Wolves face Euro competition for Plymouth whiz Whittaker
DONE DEAL: St Pauli sign Crystal Palace midfielder Banks
DONE DEAL: Nottingham Forest sign St Pauli wing-back Moreira