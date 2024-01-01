DONE DEAL: Stevens leaves Brentford for St Pauli

Brentford defender Fin Stevens has left for St Pauli.

Stevens joins the Bundesliga new boys in a permanent transfer.

“This is an excellent move for Fin,” said Brentford director of football Phil Giles to the club's website.

“He did well at Oxford (on-loan) last season but realistically was in need of at least one more loan before he would be in competition for a full-back role in our first team.

“Sometimes it is therefore better for a player, and better for the club, if that player continues to develop and grow in a new environment with different demands and opportunities.

“Fin is another product of the B team to move to a good level overseas and we wish him good luck with the next phase of his career.”