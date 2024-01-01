Fulham set price as Bayern Munich to try again for Palhinha

Bayern Munich have not shelved their pursuit of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.
Fulham have already a first offer from Bayern for the Portugal international.
BILD says Bayern are expected to make another bid for Palhinha.
The German giants plan to now offer €46m- plus bonuses - but it is unclear whether this sum is enough.
Fulham have set a price tag of €70m to sell the midfielder ahead of next season.
Palhinha's contract with the London club runs until the summer of 2028, with an option for another year.