Everton keeper Pickford says Kane "will make sure that no one can be better than him" after 100th cap

Pickford says Kane "will make sure that no one can be better than him" after 100th cap

England captain Harry Kane reached his 100th cap this week and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has heaped praise on to the striker.

Kane bagged a brace in England’s Nations League win over Finland, which has left the side unbeaten with two clean sheets as they sit top of their group.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Bayern Munich star has now reached 68 international goals as he edges closer to his 100-goal target which would make him the nation’s all-time record scorer.

Pickford was asked if Kane would retire as England greatest ever player.

“It’s more than likely, definitely.

“I don’t think he’s in a rush to stop, so he’ll keep pushing and keep working hard. He’ll push that (100-goal) target, and it will be hard for people to chase. I think he will make sure that no one can be better than him.

“Over the week, we’ve had a lot of lads make their debuts. We’ve got Harry making his 100th cap, and he leads by example.

“All the lads buy into it — the new lads will look at him and (realise) that is the standard you are at, as an England player.

“When I came into the dressing room seven years ago, it was the same thing for me.

“He sets the standard and you have got to rise to it. He leads by example, and I don’t think that will change.”