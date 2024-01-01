Bayern Munich striker Kane ponders retirement talk

England striker Harry Kane has spoken about their Euro 2024 campaign and his future ambitions.

The former Tottenham forward is yet to win a major trophy with either a club or his country in an otherwise glittering career.

Kane, who is aware of the talk around himself and the Three Lions after they lost the final of the Euros to Spain, spoke to reporters this week.

Bayern Munich ace Kane said: “I am conscious of the summer and talk about myself physically. Perception is a big thing in football. As a nation and as media or pundits, we were trying to find a reason why we weren’t playing as well as we had played in other tournaments.

“Maybe my form in the tournament took the brunt of that. It was like: ‘Why is he not scoring goals?’ But in the tournament I felt good. Just as a team I felt we were not quite clicking.

“Quite a few of the lads, if we talk honestly, did not perform as well as we have done in other tournaments.

“At 31, I am in a good place both mentally and physically and some of the players ahead of me like Cristiano Ronaldo have helped prove to me I can be at this level for a long time.

“With Vincent Kompany now at Bayern and Lee Carsley here, the intensity has gone up and I feel like I have handled that very well and if anything that will make me fitter and sharper.”