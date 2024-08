Bayern Munich striker Kane refuses to lift trophy in front of Spurs fans

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane refused to celebrate their preseason win at former club Tottenham yesterday.

The friendly was being played for the 'Visit Malta Cup', with Bayern winning 3-2 on the day.

Former Tottenham striker Kane captained Bayern upon his return to his old club.

Kane was offered the chance to lift the trophy in front of Spurs fans, but instead insisted Joshua Kimmich take on the responsibility.

However, in the end Manuel Neuer took on the task.