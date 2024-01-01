Eintracht Frankfurt striker Marmoush: Thank God I turned down Forest

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush has confirmed he rejected a summer move to Nottingham Forest.

After the first six match days, SGE is in third place on the Bundesliga table, just one point behind Bayern Munich.

The Egyptian, who has scored eight goals and provided four assists, has played a large part SGE's progress. He also scored twice against Munich (3:3).

He recalled, "The defenders were always very high up. But I was faster than them, so it was easier for me to play against them. I knew that at some point I would get a chance and so it happened several times."

Marmoush is all the happier that he stayed loyal to Eintracht in the summer and turned down the offer from Nottingham Forest: "A transfer was possible, but thank God I stayed and I'm happy that I stayed. This was the right decision."