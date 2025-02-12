Eintracht Frankfurt set price as Man City lead Prem race for Larsson

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Eintracht Frankfurt have set their price for Hugo Larsson.

BILD says Frankfurt hope to keep Larsson until the summer of 2026.

The Bundesliga club are also said to want at least €50m to sell the Swede.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool are after Larsson, but Manchester City are also "hot" on him and may act if his development continues in the same direction.

The 20-year-old has scored four goals and one assist in 30 Eintracht Frankfurt matches this season.

