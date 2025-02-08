Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Gotze: It's a serious problem in the pro game

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Mario Gotze feels depression is a major issue inside the professional game.

Gotze, now 32, discussed the problem in a LinkedIn presentation.

"It's a subject that isn't talked about much, but it's a serious problem," the German attacker said.

"Many fall into depression.

"The most important thing when you hang up your boots is to avoid falling into the abyss, into the black hole, that's your goal. And I'm not just saying this from an economic point of view, although maintaining the lifestyle as a footballer usually requires finding something else to do after your career.

"You should try to find something that you are as passionate about as football or at least something that is similar. You can focus on something after your career in which you can put the same energy that you are used to giving every day."