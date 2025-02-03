Michael Wimmer exclusive: Backing Marmoush for Man City success; Valuing Stuttgart & Austria Wien experience

Michael Wimmer is backing Omar Marmoush for great success at Manchester City.

Wimmer worked with the Egypt striker at VfB Stuttgart and in a chat with Tribalfootball.com, says Marmoush has the personality and drive to succeed in England. Marmoush is just one of several big names Wimmer has coached during his career.

Currently exploring new opportunities, Wimmer sat down with Tribalfootball.com to discuss his career journey, the teams he has worked with and his insights into today’s football landscape.

From Player to Coach: The Evolution of Michael Wimmer

Your playing career took you through clubs such as Greuther Fürth, FC Dingolfing, and FC Ismaning. What were your best and most difficult experiences?

"The best experience was definitely my time at TSV 1860 Munich. It was my first professional club, and at just 16 years old, I had to live away from home for the first time in Munich. That period gave me invaluable life lessons.

"The most difficult experience was at Greuther Fürth. I lacked proper guidance at a crucial age. I was young, earning my first salary, but I was too distracted from my true goal—becoming a professional. Unfortunately, injuries and a lack of discipline held me back. Eventually, I transitioned from playing to coaching at just 22 years old."

Climbing the Coaching Ladder

After your playing days, you began coaching at clubs like Nürnberg, Augsburg, Stuttgart, and Austria Wien. How has this journey shaped you?

"I started coaching in 2002 while still playing for Dingolfing. I coached youth teams at the club and at the DFB talent center, gaining hands-on experience. My first full-time coaching role came in 2010 with 1. FC Nürnberg’s U15 team. From 2002 to 2010, I also completed all my coaching licenses up to the A-License.

"My journey has been invaluable. I’ve worked at every level—from youth to amateurs and professionals—holding roles as an individual coach, positional coach, assistant, and head coach. I’ve experienced everything from promotion battles with Nürnberg and Stuttgart to relegation fights with Augsburg. International football with Austria Wien further broadened my perspective."

The Stuttgart Chapter

You spent several years at Stuttgart. How would you describe that experience?

"Stuttgart is a massive club with deep-rooted traditions. I spent 3.5 years there—first as an assistant coach and later as an interim head coach. I was part of the team that earned promotion to the Bundesliga in 2020.

"At Stuttgart, I truly learned what it means to be in a results-driven environment. The fans and club expect success, and that pressure helped me grow immensely. The highlight was, of course, the three months as interim head coach, where I led the team during a tough relegation battle. That period will always remain special to me."

Transitioning from assistant to head coach overnight—was it a difficult adjustment?

"Honestly, I had no time to think—it all happened overnight. My first week already included a cup match! Fortunately, I had an incredible coaching staff and a sporting director, Sven Mislintat, who fully supported me.

Under my leadership, we won three Bundesliga matches, advanced in the DFB-Pokal with a 6-0 victory, and brought stability to the club. It was an unforgettable experience."

Coaching Elite Players

You worked with top players like Gregor Kobel, Mavropanos, Gonzalo Castro, Sasa Kalajdzic, and Mario Gomez. What was that like?

"Sensational. They weren’t just great footballers but also strong personalities. As a young coach, I learned so much from them—how they think, how they work, how they handle pressure.

"I had the advantage of being an assistant coach at the time, which meant I could communicate differently than a head coach would. It allowed me to understand their mindset deeply. They were all professionals who gave everything for the team."

You coached Omar Marmoush, who recently transferred to Manchester City. How do you rate his potential?

"Omar is incredibly ambitious and humble. He possesses top-level technical quality and a fantastic attitude. His development at Frankfurt was impressive, and his move to Manchester City is a testament to his hard work.

I believe Omar can succeed anywhere. He combines talent with relentless effort—an ideal combination for a player at the highest level."

Another player you know well is Juventus forward Nico González. How was working with him?

"Nico (laughs) was always up for a joke but could be moody at times. On the pitch, though, he gave everything. He was instrumental in Stuttgart’s promotion and formed a lethal strike partnership with Sasa Kalajdzic in the Bundesliga.

Seeing his progress at Fiorentina and now Juventus makes me proud. He has worked incredibly hard to get to this level."

The Austria Wien Experience & Football Insights

You moved to Austria Wien after Stuttgart. How was that experience, and what differences did you notice between Austrian and German football?

"It was a great step. I wanted to stay in a head coach role, and Austria Wien gave me that opportunity. However, it wasn’t an easy job—the club had financial struggles, and the fans were frustrated.

"Despite the challenges, we stabilized the club and implemented a solid footballing philosophy. That period pushed me outside my comfort zone and helped me grow as a coach."

As someone who knows German football inside out, what’s your take on this Bundesliga season?

"It’s fantastic to see such an exciting and balanced league. I travel across Europe to watch and compare different leagues, and the Bundesliga remains one of the most entertaining.

"The competition is fierce, and I’m eager to see how the season unfolds."

Coaching Philosophy & Future Aspirations

Your coaching style is known for high-intensity play. How crucial is speed in modern football?

"Speed is vital, but intensity is even more important. My philosophy is simple: 'Intensity is our identity.'

Every action—sprinting, pressing, transitioning—should be executed with maximum intensity. Teams must be dynamic and disciplined, knowing when to control and when to strike. That balance is the key to modern football."

And finally, what’s next for Michael Wimmer?

"There have been some interesting opportunities, but for various reasons, they haven’t materialized. What I can control is staying prepared.

I continue to travel, analyze football across different countries, and evaluate new challenges. I’m open to new experiences, whether in Germany or abroad. I’ve worked in all kinds of situations—from promotion fights to relegation battles—so I feel ready for anything that comes next."