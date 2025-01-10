Eintracht Frankfurt coach Toppmöller delivers Marmoush update amid Man City talk

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Eintracht Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmöller insists he expects Omar Marmoush to be available for Saturday's Bundesliga clash with St Pauli.

It's emerged today that Manchester City have reached personal terms with the Egypt striker and talks are now at an advanced stage with Eintracht Frankfurt over a fee.

City and Eintracht are expected to settle on a valuation of around €60m.

However, Toppmoller said: "Omar is a very important player for us.

"There is no contact between the clubs and, until there is, there is no need to talk about it too much. He made a good impression in training and will start on Saturday."

