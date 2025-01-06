DONE DEAL: Man City complete loan of Kaboré to Werder Bremen in huge January move

Manchester City have now loaned Issa Kaboré to Werder Bremen as he looks to continue his development away from the club.

Kaboré had his loan spell at Benfica cut short to join the Bundesliga club for the remainder of the season which is his sixth move away since signing for the Premier League champions.

Werder’s head of professional football Peter Niemeyer spoke on the young star and says he is the perfect match for their current project.

"Due to Olivier Deman’s imminent transfer and Felix Agu’s injury, the opportunity has opened up at short notice for us to sign Issa on loan until the end of the season. He fits the profile we wanted perfectly, as he’s flexible and can play on both sides.

“We want to make sure that we have multiple options for every position. We’re very happy that we’ve been able to complete this loan signing in such a short time.”

Kaboré said he's "really looking forward" to his new challenge.

"Werder have had a very good season so far. I want to play my part in us building on a strong first half of the campaign, and to get to know the club, the fans and the city."

Werder is in seventh place in the Bundesliga, two points behind the fourth-place spot that guarantees qualifying for the Champions League next season.