Werder Bremen in Man City talks for Kabore

Werder Bremen are closing a deal for Manchester City fullback Issa Kabore this month.

The defender has just been recalled from his loan with Benfica, where he spent the first-half of the season.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano is reporting Werder Bremen and City have agreed a loan agreement for Kabore until the summer.

Kabore has not yet appeared for City's first team and was last season with Luton Town.

The contract with City runs until 2027.

