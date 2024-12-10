DONE DEAL: Ferencvaros sign Werder Bremen midfielder Keita

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Ferencvaros have signed Werder Bremen midfielder Naby Keita.

The former Liverpool midfielder has joined Ferencvaros on-loan to the end of next year. A permanent option in January 2026 is included in the deal.

Keita moves to Hungary after falling out with Werder management last season.

"We are happy that we found this solution together with Naby and his advisers," said Werder chief Clemens Fritz to the club's website.

"It was clear to us that Naby would no longer play for Werder. Therefore, this loan is the right step for him and for us. We wish Naby much success in Hungary."

 

