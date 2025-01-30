DONE DEAL: Buendia penned new Villa contract ahead of Bayer Leverkusen switch

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Aston Villa secured Emi Buendia to a new deal before sending him on-loan to Bayer Leverkusen.

Buendia has signed a new contract to 2027 with Villa, before joining Bayer to the end of the season.

The Argentina international moves to defending champions Bayer, which are now sitting second on the Bundesliga table.

Buendia has made a total of 97 appearances for Villa, scoring 10 goals, including 19 matches this season.

He joined Villa in 2021 from Norwich City.

Bundesliga Premier League Buendia Emiliano Aston Villa Bayer Leverkusen
