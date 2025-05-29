DONE DEAL: Bayern Munich clinch Tah signature

Bayern Munich have signed Jonathan Tah on a free transfer from Bayer Leverkusen.

After flirting with Barcelona for much of the season, the Germany international has committed to Bayern this morning.

The 29 year-old has signed a deal with Bayern to 2029.

Tah said: “I’m very happy to be at FC Bayern. I want to take on responsibility here and work hard every day so that we’re successful as a team and win lots of trophies together.”

He had a lot of offers

Meawhile, Christoph Freund, Bayern's sporting director, stated: “In Jonathan Tah we’ve acquired a player with international experience and quality, who won’t need much time to establish himself in our defence.

"He’ll be a good and important addition for us with his technical qualities as well as his manner and the way he leads.”

Bayern football director Max Eberl added: “It’s no secret that we’ve had Jonathan Tah on our radar for a long time. We appreciate his quality: he’s a character who takes on responsibility.

"Jonathan had a lot of offers but chose FC Bayern, which pleases us very much.”