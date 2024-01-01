Why the doubt? Chido Obi-Martin should not be hesitating at Arsenal

COMMENT: The hesitation. The doubt. Just what does Chido Obi-Martin and family actually want from Arsenal...?

Ten goals against Liverpool U16s. Seven against Norwich City U18s. Bags of four against the U18 teams of Crystal Palace and Fulham, plus five against West Ham. By rights, the 16 year-old Dane should have his future settled. But fresh from that record-breaking season, Obi-Martin's place at Arsenal remains in doubt, with a commitment to a pro contract still not forthcoming. Arsenal being unable to get Obi-Martin's signature on paper until he turns 17 in November.

Advertisement Advertisement

Indeed, the latest is that he is now leaning towards a departure. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, where players can turn pro at 16, have both offered deals to the teen and there's a belief he will be on his way before the end of the summer.

But why? Okay, the ties aren't rock solid, Obi-Martin only moving to Arsenal two years ago, but those in charge have brought out the best in the teen. Of course, standing at 6ft 2in when you're 15 years of age does help, but Arsenal have made sure to play Obi-Martin across all levels - the striker tasting football with the U16s, U18s and U21s last season. Gunners academy boss Per Mertesacker refers to it as a 'mixed programme', where lads who are physically more mature than their peers are promoted to older groups to get used to competing against opposition that won't be so bullied. By admission, Obi-Martin found the step up to the U21s testing, but at 16, that's no surprise.

It's all part of the learning process, as it is part of a tailored development programme drawn up for the Dane. Mertesacker and staff giving Obi-Martin all the individual attention he requires to get the most from his talent. The youngster even earning promotion to manager Mikel Arteta's first team squad for training in the second-half of last season. He's not been ignored. His achievements haven't been played down. He's getting all the attention his goals and form have warranted. So again, why the hesitation?

FC Copenhagen's newly appointed sporting director Sune Smith-Nielsen spoke to Tribalfootball.com earlier this year about Obi-Martin. The family lived within walking distance of the training ground and Smith-Nielsen, then in charge of the academy, admits they knew they had something special on their hands, "He was a huge talent. He has been a huge talent since he was six years old". Sune-Nielsen also insisting while Obi-Martin's physique was an obvious advantage, he didn't lack in technical ability. A working opportunity in London for Mum saw Chido and family leave Copenhagen at 13 years of age. It was only when relocated that a decision on joining Arsenal was made.

For this column, it would be an error to quit Hale End for Germany. He's settled in London. As is his family. And the progress has been spectacular. Positive momentum is with his career. Why entertain the risks that come with change? Indeed, when you consider the make-up of the U21 and senior squads ahead of him, there is a clear opening for a centre-forward of Obi-Martin's type. 17 in November. Standing at 6ft 2in. Is it really such a stretch that if such form continues we won't see Obi-Martin on the first team bench for matchday this new season? Or even making his senior debut...?

Of course, this is what will have been offered by Bayern and BVB in those transfer talks with the player and his family. But that's no guarantee - particularly regarding Bayern and the rebuilding job that is underway at Sabener Strasse.

But such issues shouldn't matter. That there is even some doubt from Obi-Martin is baffling. Arsenal have shown they're the club for the player. Ditto the academy system in England. The kid is thriving. He's breaking records. And it's all thanks to the platform Arsenal have created for him.

Is it money? Surely not. Not at 16. Obi-Martin should only be thinking about football at this age. That he recently signed with new agents may be a red flag. The Elite Project Group do count Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka among their clients, though they also have a record of moving young players between clubs. But such an option shouldn't be on the agenda of Obi-Martin.

Club hopping, as they dub it in Germany, rarely works for players of Obi-Martin's age. Of course, we've seen several teens leave the Premier League for the Bundesliga in recent years. But the success rate has been modest at best. The poster child is Jadon Sancho, another of Elite Project Group's clients. But given his reputation at Obi-Martin's age, has jumping from Watford, to Manchester City, to Dortmund, to Manchester United... twice over... has it really helped Sancho reach the potential he had as a teen?

Obi-Martin should stay put. Focus on his football. And sign that pro deal in November. As they've shown these past two years. The best place for him is Arsenal and the Hale End academy.