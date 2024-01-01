Tribal Football
Brighton ahead of Chelsea in battle for Leeds winger Summerville
Premier League giants Chelsea face a battle to secure a transfer target this summer.

The Stamford Bridge club are pushing to bring in Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United.

While they are one of the teams in the race, they are behind seaside club Brighton.

The Leeds star may well want a move to the Albion as he believes he can be a regular starter there. 

“Summerville has been scouted heavily all season and Chelsea could absolutely turn to him," wrote Simon Phillips of SPTC.

"However, at the moment SPTC sources believe it is Brighton who are leading in this one and the expectation is that he is likely to go there, with no moves made from Chelsea at all as of Sunday morning."

