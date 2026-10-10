Bayern and Chelsea set to bid for Brighton's Luka Vuskovic in huge January switch

Luka Vuskovic could be on the move from Brighton as both Chelsea and Bayern Munich express interest.

According to reports, Vuskovic, who completed a move from Tottenham Hotspur to Brighton on 14 July 2026 in a deal worth up to £50M, could be on the move once again as Chelsea and Bayern make enquiries.

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Vuskovic impressed at Hamburg in the Bundesliga during 2025/26, scoring six goals in 30 appearances across all competitions before returning to Spurs, who were keen to sell to the Seagulls.

The teenager won four Bundesliga Rookie of the Month awards and the overall Rookie of the Season prize, earning a place in the Bundesliga Team of the Year during his time in Germany where he will have caught the eye of Bayern scouts.

Bayern Munich are believed to have considered Vuskovic twice before but the German champions failed to make a move for the youngster who could make the switch in January.

Bayern Munich are not in a situation where they can make an offer however, according to reports, which only opens the door for Chelsea.

Speaking to Croatian outlet Tportal in February, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl stated: "We cannot sign every good player whom the public think absolutely has to join Bayern Munich."

Honorary president Uli Hoeneß also stated: "Because at some point the other side comes and says: 'Max, we're not made of money. We can't keep inflating the squad like this.'"

Vušković is contracted to Brighton until 30 June 2031, after signing a five-year deal on 14 July 2026, meaning any move for him could become expensive.