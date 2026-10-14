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Jadon Sancho to Getafe? Man Utd and Chelsea outcast could finally find a club

Jadon Sancho to Getafe? Man Utd and Chelsea outcast could finally find a club
Jadon Sancho to Getafe? Man Utd and Chelsea outcast could finally find a clubČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Maciej Rogowski

Getafe are reportedly interested in signing former Manchester United and Chelsea star Jadon Sancho.

The former Dortmund, United, Chelsea and Aston Villa forward is a free agent after his contract at Manchester United expired over the summer.

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He had been frozen out after a disagreement with Erik ten Hag in September 2023, and spent most of the last three seasons on loan with various clubs.

He lifted the Europa League with Villa, won the Conference League with Chelsea and reached the Champions League final with Dortmund, but no club is yet to approach him over a potential move, despite links to Dortmund in the summer.

He is reportedly waiting for the right opportunity rather than rushing into a new side and as a free agent he does not have to wait until January to make a switch.

According to DAZN as reported by Mundo Deportivo, Spanish side Getafe are interested in snapping Sancho up. The side are said to be looking for ways to structure a deal that would allow them to secure his services without damaging their long-term financial stability.

His salary of around €4M is a major hurdle and the winger may have to take a major pay cut if he wants to get back to playing regularly again.

Earlier this year Sancho trained at 10th tier Flixton FC’s facilities, a side who said their "doors will always be open to him" and that the former England star "deserves respect both for his accomplishments and the way he conducted himself during his visit."

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