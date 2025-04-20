Chelsea draw up 3-man striker shortlist

Chelsea management will seek to buy a young centre-forward this summer.

The Athletic says the English giants have three names on the wish list.

In part, Chelsea are showing interest in Hugo Ekitiké, 22, who has had an impressive season at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The striker left Paris Saint-Germain for the German club on loan in January last year. The move became permanent a year later.

Ekitiké, who is contracted until the summer of 2029, has scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 28 Bundesliga matches this season.

Delap added to shortlist

Liam Delap, 22, who left Manchester City for Ipswich Town in the summer, is also on Chelsea's shortlist.

The striker has scored 12 goals and assisted two goals in 31 Premier League appearances this season. The player's contract expires in the summer of 2029.

Finally, Benjamin Sesko, 21, is on the London club's radar. He joined RB Leipzig before last season and is contracted until the summer of 2029.

The Slovenian has scored twelve goals and provided five assists in 29 Bundesliga appearances this season.