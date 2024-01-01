Can full of praise for Liverpool target Adeyemi

Former Liverpool star Emre Can has hailed the capabilities of a transfer target.

Youngster Karim Adeyemi is being linked with a move to Liverpool in the winter or summer.

Adeyemi has impressed at Borussia Dortmund and Can spoke about him amid talk he could be heading to the Reds.

“He (Adeyemi) played fantastically,” the BVB captain told the Bundesliga website.

"Not just today, but also in the last few weeks. He plays with more maturity and more determination. That must continue to be his aim.”

Ex-Dortmund manager Eden Terzic had stated last season: “This is the quality of Karim. It was a corner kick and we defended it quite well. It was a dangerous situation but then when you see his acceleration, and this is something we showed him at half-time as well. And this is what he did.

“His first touch was there to accelerate the game. If you are quick like this then it is going to be very tough for every defence to defend against him. It was a great goal and it was very important as it was the winning goal. I hope that he can continue to perform like this."