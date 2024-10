Liverpool are eyeing Borussia Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi.

BILD says the Reds see Adeyemi as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian great is off contract in June and talks over a new deal are yet to commence with Reds management.

Adeyemi is regarded highly by Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

And BVB would be willing to sell in 2025 at a starting price of €50m.