Bundesliga interest intensifies for unsettled Liverpool midfielder Elliott

The Bundesliga is emerging as a potential destination for Harvey Elliott.

The Liverpool midfielder is weighing up his options ahead of the summer market after struggling to find a place in manager Arne Slot's XI.

Liverpool are prepared to cash in at the end of the season and a move to Germany is firming as an option for Elliott.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are both interested in the midfielder.

Elliott's representation by German-based agency ROOF could prove key, with Liverpool prepared to sell at a starting price of £45m, says the Mirror.

Elliott's deal at Anfield runs to 2027.