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Brighton set to sign highly rated midfielder Chema Andres from Stuttgart

Brighton set to sign highly rated midfielder Chema Andres from Stuttgart
Brighton set to sign highly rated midfielder Chema Andres from StuttgartČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Benedict Christ

Brighton have reportedly agreed a deal to sign highly rated midfielder Chema Andres from Bundesliga side Stuttgart.

The 21-year-old only joined Stuttgart from Real Madrid Castilla last summer but quickly established himself as a regular.

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A deep lying playmaker, Andres earned comparisons to now Barcelona superstar Rodri and was heavily linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe all summer.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Brighton have beaten the competition for the midfielder’s signature.

It’s understood the Premier League side will pay a fee of €23 million for Andres, with Stuttgart retaining a sell-on clause.

Andres is now travelling to England to undergo his medical ahead of the move.

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BundesligaChema AndresVfB StuttgartBrightonPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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