Millwall midfielder Femi Azeez has reportedly told the club that he would like to move to Brighton.

The 25-year-old has an outstanding 2025-26 for the Championship side, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in his 37 games.

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Azeez’s fine form piqued the interest of Premier League Brighton, who have had an offer worth £12 million rejected by Millwall.

Now, according to The Athletic, Azeez has informed the club that he would like them to grant his wish and allow him to join Brighton.

Brighton are now set to intensify their interest and make another offer for Azeez before the end of the transfer window on Tuesday (September 1).

Azeez joined Millwall from Reading in August 2024 for a fee in the region of £1m and is into the final 24 months of his contract.