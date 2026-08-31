Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd legend David Beckham reportedly interested in buying iconic French club

Carrick lauds Mainoo after Man Utd’s emphatic Ipswich win

Everton maintain Grealish interest after Richarlison deal

Man Utd defender Ogunneye seals permanent Arsenal transfer

Most read on Flashscore News

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

Flashscore sources: Everton still keen on Grealish after Richarlison agreement

Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool sign Barcola as Gakpo set to stay, Spurs make Mudryk enquiry

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Femi Azeez tells Millwall he wants Brighton move

Femi Azeez tells Millwall he wants Brighton move
Femi Azeez tells Millwall he wants Brighton moveTom Major / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Millwall midfielder Femi Azeez has reportedly told the club that he would like to move to Brighton.

The 25-year-old has an outstanding 2025-26 for the Championship side, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in his 37 games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Azeez’s fine form piqued the interest of Premier League Brighton, who have had an offer worth £12 million rejected by Millwall.

Now, according to The Athletic, Azeez has informed the club that he would like them to grant his wish and allow him to join Brighton.

Brighton are now set to intensify their interest and make another offer for Azeez before the end of the transfer window on Tuesday (September 1).

Azeez joined Millwall from Reading in August 2024 for a fee in the region of £1m and is into the final 24 months of his contract.

Mentions
Premier LeagueFemi AzeezBrightonMillwallChampionshipFootball transfers

Related Articles

Man City agree loan exit as Monga heads to Swansea City

Brighton sign Colombian midfielder Matias Orozco

Liverpool reignite deal for Yankuba Minteh as active talks continue over price tag