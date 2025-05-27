Bayer Leverkusen chief Rolfes admits Liverpool "interest" for Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes admits Liverpool are in contact for Florian Wirtz.

The Reds are said to have already made an opening offer of €100m for the Germany international.

Rolfes said, "Whether we can count on him next season? It's an open question with Florian at the moment.

"There is concrete interest from Liverpool, but there is nothing further to say at the moment.

"Florian is our player."

Wirtz has a deal with Bayer to 2027. The Bundesliga giants are insisting on €150m to sell the attacker this summer.