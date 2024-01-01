Brighton chief Weir: We tried everything to convince Gross to stay

Brighton chief David Weir says Pascal Gross leaves for Borussia Dortmund with their best wishes.

Gross signed a two-yea deal with the Champions League finalists today.

Weir said, "We fought hard to convince Pascal to stay with us and continue his incredible legacy with the club, but ultimately the attraction of his childhood team it turned out to be too strong, and having agreed a fee with Dortmund, we couldn't oppose it.

"It is an incredible opportunity for Pascal, to finish his career playing for his childhood team at the highest level of German football, and no one would want to deny him this chance.

"I am sure that many of us will follow his performances with great interest in the coming seasons."