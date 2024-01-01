Tribal Football
Most Read
West Ham close to signing Man Utd defender
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Man Utd talent attracting interest from two HUGE Scottish sides
PSG had Yoro concerns ahead of Man Utd move

Brighton chief Weir: We tried everything to convince Gross to stay

Brighton chief Weir: We tried everything to convince Gross to stay
Brighton chief Weir: We tried everything to convince Gross to stay
Brighton chief Weir: We tried everything to convince Gross to stayTribalfootball
Brighton chief David Weir says Pascal Gross leaves for Borussia Dortmund with their best wishes.

Gross signed a two-yea deal with the Champions League finalists today.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Weir said, "We fought hard to convince Pascal to stay with us and continue his incredible legacy with the club, but ultimately the attraction of his childhood team it turned out to be too strong, and having agreed a fee with Dortmund, we couldn't oppose it.

"It is an incredible opportunity for Pascal, to finish his career playing for his childhood team at the highest level of German football, and no one would want to deny him this chance.

"I am sure that many of us will follow his performances with great interest in the coming seasons."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueGross PascalBrightonDortmundBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Gross delighted leaving Brighton for Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund closing Gross deal with Brighton this week
Brighton chief Barber explains Gross sale plans with Dortmund