Borussia Dortmund closing Gross deal with Brighton this week

Borussia Dortmund are pushing to close the signing of Brighton veteran Pascal Gross this week.

BVB have had an offer of €10m accepted by Brighton for the midfielder.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: " Final stages in the negotiations between Borussia Dortmund and Brighton about a permanent deal of Pascal Gross!

"… as revealed in our show yesterday.

"All parties involved want to finalize the deal this week. Gross, only waiting for the green light to join #BVB with immediate effect."