Borussia Dortmund hold secret meeting with former Man Utd manager Rangnick

Borussia Dortmund have held talks with former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick this week in their search for a new manager.

According to Sky Sports and Mail Online, the Bundesliga side have held talks with the German head coach on Monday in Salzburg to convince him to take temporary charge until the end of this season.

Rangnick is still under contract as coach of the Austrian national team until December 2025 but nevertheless is viewed as one the leading contenders for the role after the decision to sack former head coach Nuri Sahin.

The Athletic added that “Ralf Rangnick to Dortmund on an interim basis will not be happening this season'” with German football correspondent Seb Stafford-Bloor adding that it was “not an offer (or) rejection situation, just not a possibility” for Dortmund to be able to bring in Rangnick as their new manager.

Rangnick hasn't managed a club side since his temporary spell in charge at Old Trafford ended in the summer of 2022 and has been successful with the Austria national team and as he helped them qualify for Euro 2024.

Sky Germany adds that Rangnick is “leaning towards” rejecting Dortmund's offer but has yet to come to a final decision over his future which hangs in the balance as the German side desperately searches for a new head coach.