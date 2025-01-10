Liverpool midfielder Elliott a wanted man as Brighton and Borussia Dortmund circle

Tribal Football
Liverpool star Harvey Elliott has been getting admiring glances from European teams.

The speedy attacker has been struggling with an ankle injury for most of this season as well.

Per The Mail, Brighton and Borussia Dortmund are among the teams ready to sign him.

Either team would be happy with a loan or a permanent transfer, with the former more likely.

Liverpool are still huge believers in Elliott and believe that he can go all the way.

