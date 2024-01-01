Bella-Kotchap's move to Hoffenheim has "100 per cent collapsed"

Armel Bella-Kotchap's transfer back to Germany has reportedly fallen through major after concerns at his Hoffenheim medical.

The 22-year-old was ready for the move to the Bundesliga in a deal worth just under £13M which could have helped bolster Southampton’s transfer budget.

Bella-Kotchap spent last season on loan at PSV where he played a limited number of minutes due to injuries which left him on the sidelines.

Now after a heart problem that was discovered in his medical was leaked to the press it looks like he defender will be staying at the club.

Manager Russell Martin stated that the player had "standard" heart surgery but believed the deal would still go ahead this summer.

Sky Sports Germany now report that the transfer has "100 per cent collapsed" which means Bella-Kotchap returns to England to continue training as he looks to find another club.